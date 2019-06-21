Fenny Compton’s woolly charity weekend

Residents of Fenny Compton will be opening their garden gates this weekend which will include an unusual adornment.

From 10.30am on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday 23, residents will open their gardens to the public during the village’s biannual open gardens charity event.

This year, however, the gardens will be adorned with one-mile of knitted bunting made by the ladies of the village.

Tickets will be available from the village hall and proceeds will go towards the running costs of the village’s church and the village hall.