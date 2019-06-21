Fenny Compton’s ladies go the extra mile for charity weekend

Ladies from Fenny Compton have sewed 1 mile of bunting for the weekend's open garden event. Pictured, Caroline Fielder, Carol Fletcher, Cherie Southgate, Jenny Kelley, Jane Brookes, Sarah Stubbs, Jacci Gooding, Ellie Cook NNL-190616-151201009
Residents of Fenny Compton will be opening their garden gates this weekend which will include an unusual adornment.

From 10.30am on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday 23, residents will open their gardens to the public during the village’s biannual open gardens charity event.

This year, however, the gardens will be adorned with one-mile of sewn bunting made by the ladies of the village.

Tickets will be available from the village hall and proceeds will go towards the running costs of the village’s church and the village hall.