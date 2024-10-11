Feature: Meet the knitting and crochet group bringing colour to the streets of Banbury with yarn bombing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All Things Woolly is a knitting, crocheting and creative arts social group that is bringing colour to the streets of Banbury with yarn bombing. Reporter Jack Ingham went to meet them.

All Things Woolly was formed in January 2023 as a place for people to knit, crochet and socialise with like-minded people.

Anyone is welcome to join the group, which meets for a few hours each Thursday at The Mill, regardless of their ability.

Founding member Sarah Davies said: “We started All Things Woolly because we wanted somewhere where people can knit or crochet and just be themselves.

The All Things Woolly group have been behind a number of yarn bombing projects in Banbury town centre.

“We wanted to create a safe space where we can feel comfortable and share our skills.”

The group varies in size each week, ranging from around five members to 10, all with different levels of experience.

Angela Butler joined the group in July and has since learnt to knit, something she had wanted to do since childhood.

She said: “My nan was good at knitting and I wanted to continue her passion after she passed away.

Some of the members of the All Things Woolly knitting and crochet group.

“It took me a long time to pick it up, but I got there in the end with the group’s help and now I really enjoy it.”

All Things Woolly prides itself on being a friendly and inclusive group that supports each other in knitting and also with whatever problems the members have.

Member Christine Brown said: “We are all good friends, and if anyone has a problem we rally around and support each other.

“It’s a place where we can be ourselves and not be judged, a place where we can have a moan, a cry and mostly have a laugh.”

Some examples of the yarn bombing and projects All Things Woolly have completed recently.

Since forming, the group has become involved with several yarn bombing campaigns across Banbury town centre.

Yarn bombing is a type of graffiti art that uses knitted or crocheted yarn to decorate objects such as lamp posts or post boxes.

It is seen as a more positive alternative to graffiti art because the yarn is not permanent and can easily be removed.

The All Things Woolly group has been responsible for decorating the Banbury Cross, the Fine Lady Statue and objects around the town hall.

They arrive late in the evening with ladders and steps in an attempt to go unnoticed; however, the group says that is not always possible.

Christine added: “We have people climbing on trees, husbands shoulders and campervans trying to attach our yarn.

“It’s great fun putting up the yarn bombing. We all had such a good time.

“We are supposed to be anonymous when we do the yarn bombing but everyone knows who we are now.”

The group has previously spent months preparing their creations to be put up around town, but say the positive feedback from members of the public makes all the hard work worthwhile.

Sarah added: “If it makes one person smile, then it's worth it for us. We are happy to just brighten up the town and hopefully brighten up people’s days.”

Currently, the group is working on a large project that will be revealed next month, but they say after this they will take a short break from the larger projects.

All Things Woolly is always welcome to new kind and considerate members and meets every Thursday at The Mill between 10am and 1pm.