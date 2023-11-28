Fast internet to be unveiled in Deddington area thanks to £26.5 million investment

Two villages in the Deddington area are set to be connected to fast full-fibre broadband after a £26.5 million investment from the government.

At an event in Milton-Under-Wychwood on Friday (November 24), the minister for data and digital infrastructure, Sir John Whittingdale MP, announced how £26.5 million was being invested in high-speed broadband in rural Oxfordshire.

Around 10,000 homes and businesses are set to benefit from faster broadband as part of the government’s £5 billion Project Gigabit, including residents of Somerton and North Aston.

Sir John Whittingdale MP, minister for data and digital infrastructure, said: “We want to make sure that no matter where you live or work, everyone has access to reliable internet, which is why we’re spending billions to upgrade local networks through our £5 billion Project Gigabit investment.

“From Goring Heath to North Aston, thousands in Oxfordshire will be able to experience the benefit of lightning-fast broadband, supporting households and businesses. What’s more is that young people will also benefit from training to take up roles in this ever-growing sector by acquiring the skills needed.

“I was delighted to visit Wychwood Library to see the benefits of new gigabit-enabled broadband, and I am delighted that more premises across Oxfordshire will soon be able to reap the rewards too.”

Oxfordshire County Council leader, Cllr Liz Leffman, said: “We are delighted that local firm Gigaclear has been awarded the Project Gigabit contract for delivery of full fibre broadband to thousands of Oxfordshire homes and businesses.

“This public sector investment in digital infrastructure is critical to levelling up areas where commercial funding alone is insufficient to secure the money necessary to make this build happen.

“The project aligns very well with all the work the council’s digital infrastructure programme is doing, such as the GigaHubs project, which has secured a full fibre connection to Wychwood Library, where we are today”.

Working alongside the county council, the high-speed connectivity should improve the delivery of public services across the county.