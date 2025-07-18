Farmers from the Banbury and Bicester areas join forces to raise £2,500 for Katharine House Hospice
In total, 55 tractors took part in the Peter Godwin Tractor Run that set off from Willowbank Farm in Fewcott.
The tractors left the farm at 10am and passed through open countryside and fields before driving through Croughton, Hinton-in-the-Hedges, Charlton, King's Sutton, Somerton and Fritwell before heading back to Fewcott.
The run was last held in 2023 in aid of the farmer’s charity RABI, which works to support farmers through practical, financial and emotional assistance.
One of the organisers of the event, Victoria Fitzwater said: “All proceeds will go to Katharine House Hospice in Adderbury.
“After the run, there was a beautiful BBQ courtesy of GB Wrighton and Son Family Butchers in Fritwell. The weather was glorious, and a great day was had by all.”
