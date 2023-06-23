News you can trust since 1838
Farm near Shipston invites families and friends to enjoy glorious butterfly walk

A farm near Shipston-on-Stour has invited families and friends to enjoy the glorious countryside for its annual butterfly walk fundraiser.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:48 BST

Farm owner Richard Gray is opening up Blackberry Farm to the public for the seventh year for the annual Shipston Home Nursing butterfly walk fundraiser.

Visitors will be able to book a time to follow the approximately one-and-a-half mile walk around Blackberry Farm’s fields, enjoying uninterrupted views across the Stour Valley.

The walk is situated between Halford and Honington, along mown paths through fields full of butterflies, and features a competition for children to spot and count wooden animal sculptures dotted around the paths.

A farm near Shipston is inviting the public to take in its beautiful scenery and butterflies.A farm near Shipston is inviting the public to take in its beautiful scenery and butterflies.
Walkers may spot many British native butterflies, including Marbled Whites, Meadow Browns, Ringlets, Gatekeepers, Small Tortoiseshells, Peacocks, Brimstones, Commas, or even Hairstreaks.

Kate Bamford, fundraising manager at Shipston Home Nursing, said: "In 2022, Richard raised over £2000 for Shipston Home Nursing. We’re so grateful to him and hope the sun shines again on beautiful Blackberry Farm this July."

Call Richard Gray on 07977 587911 to book your time slot.