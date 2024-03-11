Farm attraction near Chipping Norton to host 'Easter extravaganza' over school holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The farm is bringing back some popular attractions and introducing some brand new ones in time for the Easter holidays.

From March 29 until April 14, Fairytale Farm will host an interactive Easter display where visitors can join Mother Goose on an egg hunt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will also be able to create spring-themed crafts at Creation Station’s crafts corner and tackle obstacle courses, bunny hop in sacks, and toss bean bags as part of the Easter garden games.

Families will be able to pet a range of different animals as part of Fairytale Farm's Easter holiday event.

The farm will also hold a scrabble adventure on the Easter Bunny’s trail, a mouse town egg hunt, animal petting, and a daily Easter prize draw that gives visitors the chance of claiming a free child's return visit.

Nick Laister, owner of Fairytale Farm, said: "We are delighted to welcome families back to Fairytale Farm for our Easter extravaganza. This year, we've added even more excitement and magic to ensure everyone has an unforgettable experience.

“We have a packed programme of activities running all day long for the entire Easter holidays. And over the Easter weekend itself, you can meet the Easter Bunny, either in the Giant Rabbit Burrow or join him for breakfast. We also have a magic show and magic workshops on Easter Monday. This really is an event not to be missed."

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the Easter Weekend (March 29 to April 1), the Easter Bunny will be telling stories in the Giant Rabbit Burrow and giving away free Easter eggs to every visiting child.