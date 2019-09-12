Farewell to charity golf organiser who retires to the 19th

The annual Enrych Charity Golf Day once again raised thousands of pounds for the charity which allows disabled adults to live life to the fullest.

The September 3, Cherwell Edge Golf Club event attracted 29 teams and raised £11,275 - all of which will be used to enrich the lives of people with physical disabilities and give them the opportunity to enjoy the things that able bodied people take for granted.

ENRYCH Golf Day at Cherwell Edge Golf Club. Team Norbar, main sponsors. From the left, Keven Hawkins, Paul Carruthers, Elaine Gilbert, ENRYCH organizer, Davit Aries and Jonathan Carruthers. NNL-190309-121900009

Main sponsors were Norbar Tools and Spratt Endicott while over 20 other sponsors contributed to various team prizes, including the Michael Jones Jeweller Trophy won by The Carrot Crunchers and the Mike Swann Solutions Ladies Trophy, won by Mavis Pountney.

The days play was followed by a charity auction which included days out and sporting memorabilia.

This, the eighth Enrych Golf Day, was also the last to be organised by long time volunteer Elaine Gilbert, who said: “I would like to thank the two main sponsors Norbar Torque Tools and Spratt Endicott Solicitors, who without their support and that of trophy sponsors, Michael Jones Jeweller and Mike Swann Solutions, the event could not happen.

“Thanks also to Jason Roberts-Newman, club professional and manager Cherwell Edge, owner Jim Gallant, all bar, kitchen and pro-shop staff for being so welcoming.

Elaine Gilbert with sponsors at the first Enrych Charity Golf Day back in 2012

“Finally thanks to all the players and sponsors; Team Starters Sue and John Ong, Gordon Stevens from Hampton’s for erecting the advertising, Graham Linnett and Dean Davis for making £520 on the 12 th hole, Simon Smith from Wellers our Master of Ceremonies and Nathan Grieveson, Ian Cooper for the auction accounting, Rachel Chai, ENRYCH Trustees and staff and Sir Tony Baldry.

Elaine will continue her volunteering with the group but after single-handedly organising the annual event she felt the time was right to step down and finally have a summer holiday.

She added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years.”