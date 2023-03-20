News you can trust since 1838
Famous film characters will be filling the streets of Banbury for annual fundraising walk

Supporters of the Katharine House Hospice will walk the streets of Banbury dressed as famous film characters for the hospice’s annual Moonlight Walk fundraiser.

By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:29 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT
Staff at the hospice are dusting off their favourite film character outfits in preparation for the charity walk in May.
Staff at the hospice are dusting off their favourite film character outfits in preparation for the charity walk in May.
Staff at the hospice are dusting off their favourite film character outfits in preparation for the charity walk in May.

The Hospice’s annual flagship fundraising event, the Moonlight Walk, will set off from Easington Sports Club on Saturday, May 20, at 7pm.

The theme for this year’s event will be ‘Going to the Movies’, which means participants will walk the 6-mile or 10-mile routes dressed as their favourite characters from their best-loved films.

The events project manager for Katharine House, Helen Lerwill, said: "The Moonlight Walk is one of our most popular and successful events. Not only does it raise around £50,000 for us every year and it is always such a lot of fun. We’re excited about the theme this year.

"Everyone has their favourite film or favourite character and we’re really looking forward to seeing what everyone comes up with!"

The evening will start with a pre-walk picnic at Easington Sports Football Club with movie-themed music and local food stalls before the walkers head off towards Bodicote and beyond!

The walk is open to everyone and will be a mix of first-timers and experienced walkers like Carla, who has completed the Moonlight Walk five times. She said: "Katharine House looked after both my nans and my gramp, as well as my mother-in-law in their final days of life. They provide amazing round-the-clock care and it’s such a welcoming place."

For more information on the Moonlight Walk or on the Katharine House Hospice, visit https://www.khh.org.uk/Event/moonlight-walk

The flagship fundraising event raises around £50,000 for the hospice every year.
The flagship fundraising event raises around £50,000 for the hospice every year.
The flagship fundraising event raises around £50,000 for the hospice every year.
