A family-run company that provides security and stewarding for events is celebrating 10 years of business this month.

After many years of experience working in the events sector, Dean Newman launched Newman Event Services in 2014.

Since then, Dean has been joined by wife Tracey, daughter Gemma and son Alex to turn the business into a family affair.

Their second daughter, Kelsie, also spends weekends with the company and has plans to go full-time once leaving education.

The family behind Newman Event Services, from left to right, Gemma, Kelsie, Tracey, Dean and Alex.

Based at the Bloxham Mill Business Centre, the company provides security and stewards for large and small events across England.

The company employs around 20 permanent full-time members of staff but takes on up to 100 subcontracted employees for bigger events.

Some of the events the team has been involved with include the London Marathon, Henley Regatta and Alzheimer’s Society walks in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.

They also provide stewards regularly to work at Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as look after many local weddings and Banbury Town Council events.

Tracey, who works as finance director at the company, said: “Henley Festival is one of our favourite events; we have to dress up smart with ties and shirts.

“Often there are some quite well-known bands playing on the stage, and we generally have a really good time looking after the public there.”

To celebrate a decade in business, Newmans Event Services is holding a private get-together for its clients and staff at Dovecote Events farm in Adderbury on Sunday, October 27.