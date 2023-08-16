Family-run Banbury bakery started during lockdown expands into new premises in Warwick

They set up the bakery during lockdown from their kitchen at home during 2020.

A family-run bakery has expanded into Warwickshire after building on their success during lockdown.

Jordan Blencowe and his wife, La Toya Fé, set-up Blencowe’s bakery during lockdown from their kitchen at their home in Banbury during 2020.

From the left, Katherine Skerry (AC Lloyd Space Business Centre Warwick), Jordan Blencowe and La Toya Fé (Blencowe’s bakery). Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Within six months, their cupcakes, weddings and birthday cakes, were such a success the couple had refurbished their parents’ garage to expand their operations.

When Jordan was made redundant as a head chef and La Toya as a wedding co-ordinator, they decided to focus on Blencowe’s bakery full-time and now, as well as maintaining their business in Oxfordshire, they have taken up a unit at Space Business Centre Warwick in Tachbrook Park.

Jordan said: “We launched the business during lockdown through our creativity and combined skills.

"It was a great way to reach and connect with our community during those challenging times, which is where our ethos was formed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Spreading happiness is what we strive to do and from there it kept growing and growing.

“We needed more space than our kitchen so we refurbished our parents’ garage and turned it into a fully functioning bakery.

"As time has gone by, we have reached capacity.

“I was suddenly made redundant in November, which upon reflection gave me the gift of time that I wouldn’t have had if I was still working as a head chef.

"It has given me the opportunity to grow the business and nurture it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have moved our operation from Oxfordshire to Warwick which was a big move but with the help of our family and friends we managed to complete it in just four weeks.

“The location at Space Warwick is very convenient and central.

"Being blessed with an empty shell to work in has been great because it has meant we have been able to expand the vision by adding our ovens, new sinks and more counter and office space to help with the greater influx in business.

“Our customer base has been very loyal and supportive over the last three years so we are continuing to maintain our business in Oxfordshire whilst now expanding into Warwickshire and beyond.”

“Everything is freshly made to order and we’re now providing gourmet muffins, tray bakes and pre-packaged cakes as well as our signature cupcakes and celebration cakes.