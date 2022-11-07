Family pets receive blessing as church near Banbury holds service for all creatures, great and small
Family pets were blessed when a Banbury area church held a service for all creatures, great and small.
The service of Pet Blessing was held at St Peter's Church, Hanwell. Twenty-five people, 14 dogs and a brave bird were taken along to be blessed.
Rev Guy Edwards, the new associate vicar in the Ironstone Benefice, took a lively service but all pets were very well behaved.
This service had been postponed due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the summer, but on the rearranged date the group was able to extend the time with refreshments followed by a Songs of Praise after the dogs had gone home.
Most Popular
Coincidentally the rearranged service was organised in October, the month in which the Feast of St Francis of Assisi is celebrated, when pets are recognised and blessed. Known for his generosity to the poor and his love of nature and all creatures, St Francis called animals fellow ‘brothers’ and ‘sisters’.