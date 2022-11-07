News you can trust since 1838
Family pets receive blessing as church near Banbury holds service for all creatures, great and small

Family pets were blessed when a Banbury area church held a service for all creatures, great and small.

By Roseanne Edwards
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
This lovely parrot was one of the pets included in the blessing at Hanwell Church
The service of Pet Blessing was held at St Peter's Church, Hanwell. Twenty-five people, 14 dogs and a brave bird were taken along to be blessed.

Rev Guy Edwards, the new associate vicar in the Ironstone Benefice, took a lively service but all pets were very well behaved.

This service had been postponed due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the summer, but on the rearranged date the group was able to extend the time with refreshments followed by a Songs of Praise after the dogs had gone home.

Fourteen dogs were blessed by the associate vicar in the special service for pets at Hanwell Church

Coincidentally the rearranged service was organised in October, the month in which the Feast of St Francis of Assisi is celebrated, when pets are recognised and blessed. Known for his generosity to the poor and his love of nature and all creatures, St Francis called animals fellow ‘brothers’ and ‘sisters’.

