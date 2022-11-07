This lovely parrot was one of the pets included in the blessing at Hanwell Church

The service of Pet Blessing was held at St Peter's Church, Hanwell. Twenty-five people, 14 dogs and a brave bird were taken along to be blessed.

Rev Guy Edwards, the new associate vicar in the Ironstone Benefice, took a lively service but all pets were very well behaved.

This service had been postponed due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the summer, but on the rearranged date the group was able to extend the time with refreshments followed by a Songs of Praise after the dogs had gone home.

Fourteen dogs were blessed by the associate vicar in the special service for pets at Hanwell Church