Family-owned Banbury area funeral directors win national award

Banbury area funeral directors, R. Locke & Son won ‘Family Business Award 2021’ at national Independent Funeral Director Business Awards - pictured: Colin, George and Rachel Locke. (Submitted photo)

Banbury area funeral directors, R. Locke & Son, are the winners of the ‘Family Business Award 2021’ in the prestigious national Independent Funeral Director Business Awards, run by funeral plan provider Golden Charter.

The Family Business Award, sponsored by SAIF (National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors), was presented in an online awards event. The category in which R. Locke & Son was represented, was open to hundreds of independent funeral businesses across the country.

Judged by Tracy Black, director of CBI (Confederation of British Industry) Scotland said: "R. Locke & Son clearly demonstrated why they should win the best family business category.

"They’ve shown great innovation during the pandemic, and they’ve also continued to keep up with the pace of change, developing their social and digital media presence.

"They have great community spirit, with everyone in the firm involved in everything from scouts to sports, and last but not least, they continue to learn and develop their skills and they really do leverage off everyone’s expertise within the firm.”

The family business, which has premises in Brailes, Kineton and Wellesbourne, can trace its heritage back over 165 years, with the last 60 years being looked after by three generations of the Locke family. They have served their community since Raymond (the R in R. Locke & Son), started his apprenticeship in 1940, through to Colin and George, who run the business today supported by a dedicated team, many of which are also members of the Locke family.

Colin said: “It’s an honour to be even considered for such an award and it is truly a reflection of the dedication and compassion given by our team.”

In recognition of their well-deserved achievement, R. Locke & Son were presented with a trophy and certificate together with £200 for the charity of their choice, Myton Hospice.