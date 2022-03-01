Orinoco an independent charity based in Banbury's High Street which collects unwanted, good-quality, commercial and domestic objects from businesses and householders to reduce waste and enable children and adults to get creative, teamed up last week with the charity World Book Day to host the event.

On Thursday February 24 during half term families participated in a costume making workshop at Lock 29.

World Book Day, celebrated on Thursday March 3 this year, is now in its 25th year and aims to celebrate authors, books, illustrators and - of course - reading.

Children who took part in a costume making workshop organised by Banbury-based charity Orinoco held at Lock 29 during the half term school break on Thursday February 24 (photo by Sue Smith)

To help young people to do that, book tokens are given out at schools, including some nurseries and secondary schools. The charity's mission is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Children are also encouraged to dress up as their favourite character. The Orinoco team, as part of its outreach programme, was able to share its creative skills and resources with families for free.

Sue Smith, Orinoco outreach co-ordinator, said: “The children’s imaginations meant we helped them create cats to dinosaurs, dog to fairies, princesses and even a cake.

"This year one Banbury School decided to focus on Charlie Mackesy’s wonderful book, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

