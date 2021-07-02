Families invited to 'explore nature' at Gaydon's British Motor Museum

Costumed explainers Annie and Alex exploring nature in the collection at British Motor Museum. Photo supplied

The British Motor Museum is inviting families to explore nature in their car collection this summer.

Many car designers and engineers have taken inspiration from nature.

Families can explore these facts with a 'nature trail' to seek out all that blooms, squawks and roars in the museum.

Along the way they may bump into Adventure ‘Annie’ or ‘Alex’, the costumed explainers, and learn about the cars that have been on jungle adventures and travelled across the world.

Visitors can also visit the new exhibition, 'Factor us in', which opens on July 22 and uncovers the stories behind the motor industry and of the people who worked and lived around it.

Younger visitors are also invited to collect a cut-out model Land Rover to take home and make, then colour, paint, or even restyle with recycled materials.

Those not able to visit the museum can still join in with the activities online with ideas of things to make and do, as well as test their knowledge about the collection.

Adventure ‘Annie’ and ‘Alex’, the costumed explainers said: "We are looking forward to being able to interact with families again this summer - even if it has to be socially distanced and wearing a mask.

"We have so many exciting stories to share with our visitors, that even though we are not allowed to run our normal hands-on activities, we can still ensure every family has a fun filled day out and goes away knowing a little more about our fabulous collections."

The museum will be open seven days a week from July 16 to September 2 from 10am to 5pm with limited numbers per day. Pre-booking is essential for all visitors.