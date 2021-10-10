Families desperate for the return of two chihuahua dogs reported missing from Banbury neighbourhood

Chihuahuas dogs - Shelby and Bertie - are not related or belong to the same family but both have been reported missing to the authorities in Banbury.

Both dogs have been registered with Dog Lost UK, the UK's largest lost and found dog service.

A Yorkshire-Terrier cross Chihuahua puppy named 'Bertie' was most recently reported missing after he escaped from his owners. Bertie was last sighted around Mold Crescent area of Banbury on Friday October 8.

If anyone encounters spots Bertie they can get in touch with Banbury NHPT via 101.

Another chihuahua called Shelby is also missing from a similar area of Banbury.

A reward has now been offered for information leading to the return of Shelby, a six-year-old chihuahua, who went missing last month.

Tina Vine is desperate for the return of her dog, Shelby, who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Shelby has now been listed as stolen with the Thames Valley Police. Anyone with information can make a report by calling 101 or via online quoting reference 43210437270.

Shelby went missing after she escaped her garden on Balmoral Avenue in the Bretch Hill area of Banbury around 12.30pm on Monday September 13. She was seen a few hours later near the flats in Bretch Hill. She has not been seen since.

Tina said: "Shelby is my soul mate, and both my son and I are absolutely devastated at her disappearance.

She has been neutered and is chipped with a 'missing alert.'

The charity - Beauty's Legacy (Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare) has launched a #findshelby campaign on social media in an effort to help find her.

Beauty's Legacy has helped organise several 6 foot long Shelby banners, which are being posted across the area.

A message from the #findshelby campaign Facebook page said: "We won't stop until we find her.

"There is a LARGE REWARD for her safe return.

"Somebody somewhere knows where she is. She is microchipped and spayed. She is worthless to anyone else.

"Be the hero, say you found her, hand her in to a vets or call us or message our page and remain 100% anonymous.

For more information on the #findshelby campaign see its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/314337733794674/