Families create green eco heart-shaped Valentine's cards at Banbury community garden to send to MP Victoria Prentis

During an event at the Bridge Street Garden on Sunday February 13 families decorated green paper green hearts and filled them with eco-related messages in support of the Climate Coalition. As part of the event's activities people also distributed Nigella also known as “love in a mist” seeds inside handmade packets.

The green and purple hearts were provided by local town centre store called Orinoco, who cut the heart shapes with their special machine.

The message in the eco-friendly Valentine's cards said: "Dear Victoria Prentis

Families at the Bridge Street Garden in Banbury created green eco heart-shaped Valentine's cards with positive hope-filled messages to send off to the North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis. (photo from the Bridge St Garden Facebook page)

"Happy Valentine’s Day!

"Please find enclosed eco hearts with positive messages written by the community.

"As you already know, in order to meet the COP26 agreement, the UK government must do much more to help the most vulnerable people experiencing climate change, restore nature and dramatically cut emissions.

"As our MP we ask you to think responsibly and act fearsomely to protect the younger generations.

Yours sincerely,

"Members of the Banbury Community”