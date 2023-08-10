News you can trust since 1838
Fairport's Cropredy Convention: World famous festival near Banbury kicks off today with disco headliner

The gates have opened today (Thursday) for the world famous Fairport's Cropredy Convention 2024.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST

The three-day open-air music festival has been attracting music fans from around the world to the village of Cropredy since 1976.

Running from today (Thursday, August 10) until Saturday, August 12 this year’s line-up features an especially eclectic and varied music collection.

Multi-award-winning songwriter, composer, producer, and guitarist Nile Rodgers and his band Chic headline tonight’s show with a set of classic disco, rhythm and blues, and soul.

70s stars 10CC will headline the Fairport Cropredy Convention on Friday night.70s stars 10CC will headline the Fairport Cropredy Convention on Friday night.
Other highlights of the weekend will include 70’s stars 10CC headlining on Friday, with Toyah and Robert Fripp, Kiki Dee, and Gilbert O’Sullivan all entertaining the crowds during the day.

The festival will also feature a farewell UK performance by veteran folk band Strawbs and will culminate at midnight with a three-hour headline classics set from host band and folk legends Fairport Convention.

Festival director Gareth Williams said: "For the Fairport office, this is obviously a very busy time. I’ve been making increasingly frequent site visits between stints at our Oxfordshire base (where the team is working non-stop), and it’s all getting very exciting.

"The ground crews have worked hard to erect what is effectively a small town; they’re doing a great job as always. By the way, you can still buy tickets online if you’re quick, or you’ll be able to buy tickets at the festival site—just follow the signs."For more information or last-minute tickets, visit the festival’s site at https://www.fairportconvention.com/

