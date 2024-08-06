Fairport Convention's legendary Cropredy festival gets underway near Banbury this week

Iconic folk rock band Fairport Convention will open the gates on their legendary Fairport Cropredy Convention festival this Thursday (August 8).

Over the past 45 years, the festival has amassed a cult-like following and become a major date on the folk music calendar.

For decades, music fans have gathered on the hill on the outskirts of Cropredy to enjoy three days of music and good company.

In recent years, the festival has diversified its lineup by including musicians young and old from a broad range of genres.

This year’s festival promises to continue in the same vein as past festivals by combining traditional folk artists with prog rock, disco and soul performers.

Thursday’s event gets underway with a Fariport Convention acoustic set, Feast of Fiddles, Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening.

Headlining on the first night are festival favourite and former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman and ‘Amarillo’ singer Tony Christie.

Friday will see Silverblues, Black Water County, Elles Bailey, Baskery and Dewolf entertain festival attendees in the daytime.

The night will see Spooky Men’s Chorale, Big Big Train and Richard Thompson take to the festival’s main stage.

Hannah Sanders, Ben Savage, Richard Digance, Ranagri, and the Zac Schulze Gang will perform on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday evening, the festival draws to a close, but not before Scottish folk singer Eddi Reader and 70s prog rockers Focus warm up the crowd one final time before hosts Fairport Convention bring down the curtain.

This year, festival organisers have also promised a special surprise set by an undisclosed artist, which should fit into the schedule on Saturday night.

The festivities don’t stop with the actual festival, as the entire village of Cropredy puts on a show for visitors while the event is on.

At the Red Lion pub, live music will take place from 12pm each day, with local and not-so-local bands playing folk, rock and ska music.

Over at the Brasenose Arms, the Brasenose Fringe festival returns with a packed-out schedule of live music from Thursday until Sunday.

Highlights of the Brasenose Fringe this year include Dreadzone, Chris While and Julie Matthews, Headsticks and Dream in Colours.

Elsewhere in the village, there is plenty of fun to be found at the famous car boot sale and the Saucy Hound canalside cafe.

For more information about the festival, visit: https://www.fairportconvention.com/