An attendee at this year’s Fairport Cropredy Convention raised over £1,000 for an Alzheimer's charity by shaving her hair off mid-festival.

Michelle Stevenson, who travelled to the festival from Cornwall, wanted to raise the money after her father's Vascular Dementia diagnosis and stroke a couple of weeks ago.

Michelle, known by the nickname Shelley Shiraz, already raises money for the RNLI, Cornwall Air Ambulance and Children's Hospice South West charities through her involvement with the shanty group the Pirates of St Piran.

However, this time Michelle took on a more dramatic option to fundraise for the Alzheimer's Society by having her hair shaved off in front of the stage in the Cream of the Crop field on Friday.

Michelle said: "We raised over £400 there, and my JustGiving page went up by over £800. I smashed my target and haven't finished yet!

“I hope this inspires others to fundraise too; my hair will grow back."