Faces of our community heroes are set to appear on a former car sales site in Banbury

Faces of community heroes will be decorated on a former car sales site in Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
This will be part of a series of free workshops in Banbury hosted by an award-winning fashion illustrator, which budding artists of all ages and abilities are invited to join.

London-based fashion illustrator Elyse Blackshaw will take work created by talented locals and rework it to decorate the former Robert Keith Car Sales site in Banbury.

The workshops, organised by the Banbury BID team, are focused on creating art about community heroes, so participants will need to bring photocopies of photographs of local people they admire.

Local artists and creators have been invited to participate in a series of workshops led by an award-winning fashion illustrator.

Jasmine Gilhooly, the Banbury BID strategist, said: "This could be a friend, a family member, someone you aspire to, or just a local celebrity! It can be an image of anyone you wish. Photographs, newspaper images, and magazine cuttings are all welcome."

To register for one of the free sessions on October 7 and 8, and November 4 and 5, visit, tinyurl.com/BIDElyse

