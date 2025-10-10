FA Cup: Banbury United prepare for their biggest game of the season this weekend

Banbury United face their biggest challenge of the season this Saturday (October 11), when they take on Non League Premier side St Albans in the Emirates FA Cup 4th Qualifying Round.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Puritans will welcome the Hertfordshire team to the Spencer Stadium for the game, which is scheduled to start at 3pm.

If the result goes in Banbury’s favour, it would see them progress to the first round of the FA Cup proper, a feat the club has only achieved on six occasions before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time Banbury reached the first round of the FA Cup was in 2021, when they were defeated 4-0 by Barrow.

Banbury United could make history this Saturday, when they face St Albans in the FA Cup.

That game attracted a sell-out crowd of 2,500 and ITV1 coverage to The Spencer.

The FA Cup is the world’s oldest and biggest knockout football competition, with 745 clubs taking part in this year’s cup.

A spokesperson for Banbury United said: “Victory over St Albans would not only put us in the national spotlight, and provide vital financial support for our fan-owned community club, but could also hand us a tie against a professional Football League club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Think Cardiff, Reading, Bolton Wanderers: the kind of names that are known beyond the football world. Just two more rounds would see Premier League draws become a possibility.”

Tickets for the game cost £14 for adults, £12 for concessions and students and £10 for under 18s, with under 11s getting free entry if accompanied by an adult.

For more information about the game, including how to buy tickets or a digital programme, visit:https://www.banburyunitedfc.co.uk/news/banbury-united-set-for-huge-fa-cup-clash-with-st-albans-2942569.html