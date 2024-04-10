F1 celebrities Christian Horner and wife Geri Halliwell cause angst over second swimming pool plan at Banbury area home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While there has been some support for the plans, some of the couple’s neighbours are angry that objections to the proposal for a large outdoor swimming pool have been redacted on the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) planning portal.

They are also angry that the plan has been delegated to a planning officer to decide rather than debated by councillors on the full planning committee. They added that they want “conflicts of interest to be avoided and the matter to be decided publicly in a democratic way”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Horner is a British motorsport executive and former racing driver. Since 2005, he has been principal of the Red Bull Formula One team. He and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell married in 2015.

A view of the space between The Glebe House and the Church, where a vegetable garden will give way to a heated swimming pool

The couple’s historic property, The Glebe House, Marston St Lawrence, near Middleton Cheney is a large 18th century building on land used for housing from the 12th century. It is Grade II listed and in the village’s conservation area.

It already has an indoor swimming pool and has had a number of alterations and additions passed by the WNC planners, some retrospectively.

Some neighbours believe they would be affected by the siting of the proposed pool, which would have an ancillary facilities in a converted stone building nearby. It would have ground source heating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “Our objections to the council have been totally dismissed. Most of the objections have been completely blanked out on the portal so no one can see what the issues are, including views, noise and devaluation of properties. I have been told the external plumbings and heating will cause continuous noise.”

The neighbour's objections have been redacted on the West Northants Council planning portal. The occupier says the village and councillors cannot see what the objections are to arrive at a proper decision on the impact of the development.

The pool would be directly opposite the ancient village church and one point made is that it would be inappropriate for pool parties to be going on while funerals are taking place.

"It would be the height of disrespect to be standing in the churchyard during an interment to be distracted by the screaming, shouting and splashing from a short distance away,” a neighbour said.

"Our objections are being censored. We wrote one and a half pages objecting and it's been obliterated – all blanked out. This means the rest of the community believe there are objections about noise affecting the church. But that's not the only thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When an objection is so heavily censored it gives other residents and councillors zero understanding of the potential problems. The censored objection is helpful to Glebe House but does not represent others’ objections. It seems a deliberate attempt by the council to completely obliterate our views.”

A view from the church at Marston St Lawrence and the wall behind which the swimming pool would be constructed

One householder said: "They already have a swimming pool elsewhere. They've got a lot of land - we don't care where they put the swimming pool as long as it's does not affect neighbours’ amenities.

"A daily newspaper has described objectors as jealous, envious and snobs.”

They said no ‘hasty approval’ should be made before councillors visit to see the site and how it would affect nearby properties. They claimed most submissions in support have been submitted by Mr Horner’s friends and even tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One family said their request to speak to the planning officer’s line manager had been ignored.

One supporter said: “The current owners have always been aware of the need to maintain and renovate a property of its age and designation and proactively make arrangements and renovations to enable the building to survive another 100 years at the heart of our village.

"All previous works that have been carried out have been done sensitively, considerately and professionally.”

The Horners’ design statement says the pool would be within the boundary of a kitchen garden without altering it in any way. It would be visually separated from the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The existing outbuilding will be repaired, ensuring its survival. The remaining historic features, though of some age, are of no particular heritage significance but are retained unaltered by the proposals. The air source heat pump’s location and screening ensure it will not be visible from the house, with even the louvred screening not visible from the majority of the kitchen garden.

“It is not considered that the location of the pool will have any impact on Glebe House, or on its heritage significance. The proposed pool, air source heat pump and landscaping will not be visible from outside the ownership of Glebe House, obscured by boundary walls, and therefore will not have any impact on the special character of Marston St Lawrence Conservation Area.”

However senior conservation officer Mandy Lumb said: “Given the excavation will be in close proximity to the existing house and potentially over remains of the former house there is a high chance of buried remains; the advice of the Archaeological Advisor should be sought on this matter. In terms of the impact of the low walls and gates, more information is required on height, design, materials, etc before these can be assessed.

“Based on previous applications for swimming pools the location of, and housing of, associated plant and associated can often be more detrimental...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad