Extra 20 spaces added to Banbury town centre car park after 'much-needed makeover'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The busy George Street car park has recieved a complete makeover by members of the Banbury BID team, the car park's property management company and the land owner.
Karl Newholm, the BID team’s town liaison, proposed the tidy-up after noticing the tired state the car park was in, causing frustration for both locals and visitors alike.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said: "I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to spearhead this transformation.
"It would not have been possible without the property maintenance company and the approval of the landowner. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved and grateful for the work they have done."
The BID team along with business owners in the town centre hope that the transformation of the car park will not only bring more shoppers into the town but “also show what is possible when people work together”.