Extra 20 spaces added to Banbury town centre car park after 'much-needed makeover'

An extra 20 parking spaces have been added to a well-used car park in Banbury town centre.

The busy George Street car park has recieved a complete makeover by members of the Banbury BID team, the car park's property management company and the land owner.

Karl Newholm, the BID team’s town liaison, proposed the tidy-up after noticing the tired state the car park was in, causing frustration for both locals and visitors alike.

He said: "I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to spearhead this transformation.

The before and after pictures take from the George Street car park.

"It would not have been possible without the property maintenance company and the approval of the landowner. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved and grateful for the work they have done."