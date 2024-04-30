'Exploitation and mismanagement' as NHS staff are allocated to Banbury private hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sources close to the Horton General Hospital have contacted the Banbury Guardian expressing ‘grave concerns’ regarding ‘alarming practices’ taking place at Cherwell Hospital – run by an Australian company, Ramsay Healthcare.“Over the past few months there has been a troubling pattern of exploitation and mismanagement within the hospital's operations. Contracted staff are being forced to leave early during periods of low activity, only to be subsequently coerced into using annual leave to make up for lost income - or, in some egregious cases, compelled to work additional hours without compensation,” they said.“Furthermore, there is evidence to suggest NHS staff, employed under NHS contracts, are being utilised to cover critical departments such as physiotherapy and radiology.

"Despite their NHS employment status, these dedicated professionals are subjected to unreasonable working conditions, including extended hours, early starts, and late finishes, often without adequate breaks or compensation.“Disturbingly, there have been instances where NHS staff have been paid to cover private patients beyond their contracted hours due to overrunning theatre cases. This practice not only raises serious ethical concerns but highlights a blatant disregard for fair labour practices and patient safety.”

They said numerous complaints had been made by staff members but senior management at the Cherwell Hospital had ‘consistently ignored’ the issues fostering an environment of fear and disillusionment among the workforce.

The Horton General Hospital, from where NHS staff are contracted to work for the Cherwell Hospital on NHS waiting list patients

"Morale has reached an all-time low, exacerbated by the apparent prioritisation of investing in cutting-edge equipment over addressing fundamental concerns regarding patient welfare,” they said.

They said the Cherwell Hospital pays a set fee to the Horton for an exact number of staff to work 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday.

“However, certain team managers are booking procedures starting before 9am and finishing after 5pm. The NHS staff can not leave until the procedures have finished, even if they don't get paid.

“They also allow procedures to carry on through lunch breaks. While employed Cherwell staff can cover each other for lunch breaks, NHS staff can not, leaving staff working shifts without breaks.

The Cherwell Hospital run by Australian company Ramsay Healthcare

“Theatre staff are forced to use up annual leave to cover the shortfall when sent home during quiet periods at work, leaving some without any meaningful holiday breaks to spend with their families. They are not given a choice.”

A spokesman for Ramsay Health said: “Cherwell Hospital has a long-standing partnership in place with Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH) which allows our teams to work across both hospitals. This agreement not only enables The Cherwell Hospital to provide and maintain a robust and high-quality service to its patients but provides greater training and development opportunities for our teams.

"The Cherwell Hospital was delighted that its recent CQC inspection report specifically commented on the positive engagement between colleagues, and the safety and wellbeing of our team remains of utmost importance.”

Sara Randall, Chief Operating Officer at OUH, said: “We work in partnership with Ramsay Health Care to alleviate pressure on some of our most challenged specialties and waiting lists, as well as providing services closer to home for patients in Banbury.