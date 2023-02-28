Ex-Warriner student supports uniform protest; public transport and more - Letters to the editor

Uniforms

The consequences of political correctness appear to include stifling debate and making expression of political views a minefield that is not worth the risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Warriner School’s letter arguing that students’ choices (about uniform) are to be limited in order to ‘promote diversity and inclusion’ is political correctness in a nutshell, a sinister method of limiting individuality and self-expression for the convenience of those in charge.

Send your opinions or views to the editor at [email protected]

I would like to express my support for the students at Warriner school for taking a stand against a decision that would limit their freedom in daily life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The abhorrent opinion that people should be homogenised to avoid the inconveniences that come as a result of genuine diversity is shocking and sadly typical.

Solidarity with the students.

A former Warriner pupil (name supplied), via email

Advertisement

Advertisement

Transport

I was glad to read Mr Neil Wallis was pleased with his Zimbi shared electric car (Letters, February 2), but unfortunately can not share his opinion that they are the future of transport.

Larger and heavier than internal-combustion motor-cars – so causing even more pot-holes and damage to the nation’s roads – their manufacture is more damaging to the planet, their recycling could be described as “challenging”, and electric-vehicles’ power needs to be fully ‘de-carbonised’. Also, they still pollute with tyre-particles, brake-dust, etc., and intrusion and wasteful land-usage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It would be far better for the planet and its inhabitants if Mr Wallis could use an improved public transport network, were able to walk or cycle safely to his destinations, and if the whole population could reduce overall its need to travel.

Let us all help the Banbury Local Cycling & Walking Infrastructure Plan achieve this for our community.

Neil Iden, via email

Sewage

Advertisement

Advertisement

The problem of sewage overflows throughout the UK is caused by storm water being directed into our sewage treatment works which are then not able to cope with it resulting in untreated sewage being discharged into our rivers and the sea.

When planning permission is being sought for new developments, priority should be given to applications where storm water can instead be directed into natural water courses. This, with the inclusion of slow release catchment ponds, would largely solve the problem and if flooding did occur it would only be clean water thereby keeping our rivers and the sea less contaminated.

Brian Cannon, Great Bourton

Ukraine

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many more soldiers and civilians must die before the Russian army gives up on its invasion of Ukraine? This proxy war between Russia and NATO could go on for many years.

The British Government is quite right to stand up to the bullying tactics of Mr Putin. If we fail to support the people of Ukraine the Russians could easily invade other neighbouring countries, plunging Europe into an even wider war.

The determination of Volodymyr Zelensky and the bravery of the Ukrainians is an example to us all. Let us hope peace with justice will be achieved soon.

John Tanner, Former Lord Mayor of Oxford

Advertisement

Advertisement