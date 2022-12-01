Pink Moon offers services that encourage you to find your inner, authentic self and is opening a new shop in Brackley town that offers a warm welcome and place to find direction in your life.

Hayley said: “We are all so busy with life, the pressures of social media and what is expected of us that we can lose our way, and my services are to help you tap into your real feelings, which can really help if you find you are stuck in a situation, or feel lost.

“I offer both traditional counselling and psychic counselling, healing and readings. There is a psychic in us all that you can tap into, which can really help you deal with life in a really positive way. If you want to explore healing and spirituality for the first time, Pink Moon is the perfect place to start.”

Hayley Brown founder of Pink Moon welcomes anyone considering either traditional or psychic counselling

Hayley is a mum of three and has always felt very in tune with her surroundings. She was aware of a special spirituality as a young girl and as she grew up learnt that this was something that many of the female family members had in her family.

She said: “I want to share my skills I have learnt over the years, to help others find ways to manage the pressures of life. My counselling sessions, spiritual or traditional, are uplifting and positive.

“I do offer other services too, for those who are more interested in learning more about themselves and their own energies. I offer aura photography where I use a special camera developed by NASA’s Guy Coggins which can photograph the energy around someone. I am able to interpret the colours around a client, to help talk them through a journey they may be on. You don’t need to be spiritual for this and many have been surprised how much they have learnt and what this has revealed.”

The Pink Moon shop in the Courtyard Shops in Brackley is officially opening on Saturday December 2 where Luisa Bradshaw, ex-Eastenders and Holby City star will be attending with her best wishes. Luisa has been on her own spiritual journey after leaving her acting career and now offers workshops of her own, for meditation and deep breathing.

Luisa Bradshaw will be attending the Pink Moo shop opening on Saturday December 3

Hayley says: “This is a way to become less materialistic, more aware of the simple pleasures in life and can take you within your authentic self. I want to share this with you all, so if you find you are keen to look at a different way to manage feelings, trauma, mood, habits or just through curiosity, come in to see me.”

Join Hayley for her opening day on Saturday December 2 at the Courtyard Shops in Brackley for a free bag of goodies and a chance to learn much more about yourself and to have a chat with Luisa. It could be a new direction for you.

Pink Moon also sells a variety of gifts and crystals

Pink Moon contact details