'Everyone welcome': Banbury Amnesty International group host annual garden party this Saturday

The Banbury Amnesty International group has invited locals to join them this Saturday (September 9) for its annual garden party.
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:39 BST
The Banbury Amnesty International Group's annual garden party will feature teas, cakes, book and plant stalls, and live music.

The party is set to include teas, lots of cake, book and plant stalls, and live music, including traditional folk and some Latin American songs.

Running from 2.30 until 4.30pm, the party will take place at The Roebuck Inn in North Newington and will cost £2 entry, with all proceeds going to Amnesty International.

Chair of the Banbury Amnesty Group, Ian Myson, said: "Everyone is very welcome to Banbury Amnesty International Group’s annual Garden Party on Saturday in a lovely village setting at The Roebuck Inn.

"It’s also an opportunity to find out more about the work of Banbury Amnesty Group to promote and campaign for human rights."

The group meets regularly in Banbury and the surrounding villages and frequently holds awareness and fundraising events and letter-writing campaigns supporting victims of injustices around the world.

For more information visit, amnesty.org.uk/groups/banbury

