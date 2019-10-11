Everyone a winner in Hook Norton race

Amateur runners young and old took to the streets for the 10th Hooky Alternative Race for Life on Sunday, October 6, starting and finishing at the Sun Inn in Hook Norton.

In total around 200 adults, children, dogs and even some tortoises took part, helping to raise over £1,700 for Cancer Research UK.

Catherine, John, Struan adn Ruairi Hackland

This brings the total raised by the event over the last decade to over £15,000.

Martha romped home in an impressive time, taking first prize in the tortoise category. Race organisers later discovered that Martha’s rival, race veteran Beanie had (along with her owners) stopped for refreshments in the two pubs en route.

It was an emotional moment for everyone when three-year-old Ruairi crossed the finish line. “Super Ru”, who is well-known and loved in the village, completed the course in a pushchair last year, whilst undergoing treatment for a rare form of lymphoma.

His impressive sprint finish in this year’s race was a testament to his courage and determination and to the great strides that are being made in cancer treatment through research supported by events like this.

Beanie

Izzy Larkin and Claudia Farmiloe

Billy and Mabel Hollingdale

Neve Daly

Tilly Larkin and Ru

Mark and his twins