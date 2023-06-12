Every boy's dream no matter how old you are - five Banburyshire care home residents enjoy a steam train trip

It is every boy's dream – no matter how old you are. And it came true for five care home residents who enjoyed a nostalgic trip on a steam train.

The gentlemen from Seccombe Court, Adderbury had their wish come ‘choo’ after they nominated a steam train ride on the care home’s wishing tree.

The care home’s ‘Wishing Tree’ initiative allows residents to suggest ideas for new hobbies and experiences they’d like to try, places they’d like to visit or even activities linked to past careers. It promotes fulfilling lives and has included ideas from skiing to a fish and chip supper. No wish is too big or small.

Eric Sewell, Cyril Allan, Carl Wright, Derek Bamborough and Alan Nicholls had all enjoyed train rides through the countryside in their younger years and put their wish to do this once again on the wishing tree. The team got to work quickly and couldn’t wait to help their dream become a reality.

Carl Wright, Derek Bamborough and Alan Nicholls are pictured with helpers Evan and Leafy on the steam trip excursion

The group soon headed down to the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway and started their journey at Toddington Station. The journey took the group to Cheltenham Racecourse where they stopped while the engine was switched to the other end of the train.

The stop was a highlight for Carl Wright as he used to own horses and raced them at the course for many years.

The residents enjoyed a freshly made picnic on the train while they enjoyed the views of the countryside.

Mr Bamborough said: “As a child in Newcastle I used to go on holidays with my parents on trains. I also used to collect train numbers at the station with my friends, so it was great to be on a steam train again.”

Eric Sewell took a trip back to yesteryear on a steam train excursion to Gloucestershire with his Adderbury care home

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: “We had a fantastic time on our train journey from Toddington to Cheltenham.

“We are always looking for new, innovative ways to engage with residents and support them to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives. Everyone at the home knows how much Eric, Cyril, Carl, Derek and Alan love steam trains, which is why we knew surprising them with a train journey would make their day.

“It was a wonderful day, and the smiles on the gentlemen’s faces warmed our hearts. We can’t wait for the next trip.”

Seccombe Court incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while also promoting independence. The home provides residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care.

