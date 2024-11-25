Events cancelled, homes flooded and roads impassable - Storm Bert wreaks havoc in Banburyshire

Banbury’s first Christmas events of the year were cancelled, homes were flooded and roads became impassable as Storm Bert wreaked havoc across Banburyshire this weekend.

The much vaunted Christmas Lights Switch-on and the popular Victorian Market were abandoned after fierce winds and torrential rain made large gatherings unsafe. The lights were switched on at the appointed time.

Banbury area drivers shared warnings of chaotic road conditions as torrents of rain flooded onto carriageways. All roads leading into and out of Banbury were treacherous, often up to 18 inches deep. Cars were abandoned. This morning the Banbury to Brackley road is closed near Middleton Cheney.

Banbury bus station was completely under water yesterday evening (Sunday). Cropredy was completely cut off and farmland in many areas is left under water.

Carnage in Market Place, Banbury after Storm Bert winds destroyed the Victorian Market set-up

Water draining to the River Cherwell and canal continues with levels rising dangerously and the threat of flooding to Spiceball Park and The Mill increasing.

Currently, the River Cherwell at Banbury is 2.37m high and rising, against a starting level of .35m on Friday.

Residents on social media have reported their ground floor living accommodation flooded and facing disruption as they try to get back to normal. In Hook Norton neighbours were helping others whose homes had been inundated.

Several fantastic tradesmen have been using social media to offer their services free of charge to vulnerable people hit by flooding and leaks. Send your photos, stories and reports of Storm Bert’s damage to [email protected]