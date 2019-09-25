European Banbury town hall event

Banbury4Europe will host a Banbury town hall meeting next week featuring two leaders in their field who will try to untangle the increasingly tangled web that is Brexit.

Speakers are Catherine Bearder MEP and Professor Angie Hobbs FRSA (Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts) who will talk about the state of European politics in the face of Brexit and the effect Brexit is having on the UK and our Parliamentary democracy, highlighting the parallels between what's happening now and the events of the 1930s.

Catherine Bearder is a Liberal Democrat politician serving as Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the European Parliament since May 2019.

She is a Member of the European Parliament for South East England.

Angie Hobbs is a British philosopher and academic, who specialises in Ancient Greek philosophy and ethics. She is Professor of the Public Understanding of Philosophy at the University of Sheffield.

They will each talk for about 30 minutes and the evening will wrap up with a Q&A session.

The event, which takes place on Monday, September 30 between 7.30pm and 9.30pm, is free,although those wishing to attend need to book a ticket.

There will also be a chance to donate to the group to cover costs of hosting the event online or on the night.