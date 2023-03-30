News you can trust since 1838
Epic year of fundraising as golf club raises £20,000 for Banbury's Horton hospital

The Tadmarton Heath Golf Club celebrated its centenary year in 2022 by raising an incredible sum of £20,000 for the Horton General Hospital through a number of creative fundraising initiatives.

By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:12 BST

Throughout the year, the club came up with several different ways to raise money for the hospital, culminating in a final fundraiser of three club captains doing a sponsored skydive at Hinton-in-the-Hedges Airfield.

The brave skydivers were club captain Ben Spiero, ladies captain Sue Lakin, and senior captain Bruce Maggs. They were cheered on and supported by friends, family, and club members.

Sue said: "We figured we had one more chance to do something dramatic in our celebratory year to raise even more money for our much-loved Horton General, so three of us signed up to do the hospital skydive.

Members of the Tadmarton Heath Golf Club with their cheque for the Horton.
"We were all terrified, and it was the first time any of us had taken part in a skydive, but our motivation for dealing with the fear was the charity and the Horton General, as it means so much to us here in Banbury.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated so generously. This single event raised £6,500, which is a fantastic achievement and we are incredibly grateful."The skydive, along with the various competitions, golf day, and the club’s hamper drives, takes the amount raised for the hospital up to £20,000.

Naomi Stewart Hale, from Oxfordshire’s Hospitals Charity, said: "We were delighted to be able to visit the team at Tadmarton for the cheque presentation and have the chance to say thank you in person. It is the most amount raised by a golf club in a single year, which is amazing."

