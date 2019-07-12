Entries in for Banbury’s biggest art competition

Banbury’s Biggest Art Competition will soon enter its next stage.

Twenty-seven schools across the district have each been paired with a Banbury business, which have provided £300 of sponsorship money, and have submitted a piece of themed artwork – Beatrix Potter for pre-schools, the nursery rhyme Ride a Cock Horse for primary schools and Mad Hatter’s Tea Party for secondary schools. There will also be a public open competition.

The Old Auctioneer launched the contest in May and is donating £3,500 in prize money. The entries are now in and have been sent to Kall Kwick to be digitised and printed onto aluminium, ready to be displayed on July 20.

The judging of the school competitions will take place the week starting July 22, by a members of the Lewis Carroll Society, the Beatrix Potter society and Banbury VIPs.

The judging of the open competition will be a people’s vote in August. A voting system will be put on the competition website (www.banburysbiggestartcompetition.co.uk) as well as on The Old Auctioneer’s Facebook page.

The Old Auctioneer will then host a prize giving party the first weekend in September, where all of the schools, sponsors and artists will be invited to discover the winners.

Invitations for this will be sent out over the next few weeks.