Entertainment options in and around Banbury this coming week

There’s music, dance theatre and laughter in this weeks ‘Five of the Best’

1 FAMILY FUN

House of Birds, Ballet Central Rep season shoot at Herbal Hill in London on November 25 2018. Photo: Amber Hunt NNL-190306-110624001

Banbury and District Show, Spiceball Park, Sunday, June 9.

Funfair, inflatables, various food and drink, stalls, small farm animals, arena entertainment in three areana and the unveiling of the new Skate Park.

Free entry from 10.30am

Details: www.banbury.gov.uk

Banbury Museum, Mechanical Circus Exhibition. NNL-190521-162337009

2 MUSIC

No Hot Ashes, Also Known As, Parson’s Street, Banbury, June 7

No Hot Ashes have been making waves around the north west and beyond for the past few years.

With a string of infectious singles in their repertoire including Easy Peeler, Bellyaches and Eight Till Late, the band have received continued support across radio from the likes of BBC 6 Music and Radio X.

Banbury Museum, Mechanical Circus Exhibition. NNL-190521-162410009

Soaking up major support slots with the likes of Blossoms, Spring King, The Amazons and Prides around the UK, not to mention major festival appearances at the likes of Y NOT Festival, Isle of Wight and Kendal Calling, the band have already amassed over 3.5 million plays on Spotify.

Word is spreading fast, so here’s a chance to catch them in intimate surroundings while it’s still possible.

Details: facebook.com/events/also-known-as

3 BALLET

Ballet Central, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, June 8

Central School of Ballet’s renowned graduate performing company Ballet Central promise a diverse range of dance and theatre. This season’s repertoire promises theatricality, technical excellence and drama choreo- graphed by top dance industry figures, with impressive costumes and enhanced by powerful music.

Details: balletcentral.co.uk

4 THEATRE

The Turn of the Screw, Oxford Playhouse, June 11 to 15

Janet Dibley and Maggie McCarthy star in a new adaptation of Henry James’s genre-defining ghost story.

It’s set in 1840, when a young governess agrees to look after two orphaned children in Bly, a seemingly idyllic country house.

But shortly after her arrival, she realises that they are not alone. There are others – the ghosts of Bly’s troubled past. The governess will risk everything to keep the children safe, even if it means giving herself up.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com

5 FAMILY

The Mechanical Circus, Banbury Museum, until September 8

Visitors can put their head in a lion’s mouth, lift the strongman weights, press lots of magical buttons and explore optical illusions aplenty, all displayed in an immersive carnival atmosphere.

Details: banburymuseum.org