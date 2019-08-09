Entertainment ideas for the week ahead

Shopping, theatre and family fun feature in this week’s five of the best.

• Theatre

Visitors relaxing in the garden at Dunham Massey, Cheshire NNL-190723-164607001

Ladies’ Day, Middleton Cheney Village Hall, August 8 to 10

Popular amateur theatre group The Lynden Players are bringing a taste of Royal Ascot to Middleton Cheney this week with their production of Ladies’ Day, written by Amanda Whittington.

The show tells the story of Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda, four friends who work at a fish factory in Hull and for whom life is one hard slog. But their fortunes are to change when they head to Ladies’ Day at the races.

Factory hair nets make way for fascinators as the four friends hit the races for an unforgettable day out.

All Hands on Deck

Secrets are spilled with the champagne and friendships are tested to the limit. Yet as the day unfolds and tempers fray, their accumulator bet keeps quietly winning. If their luck and their nerve hold, the ladies could hit the jackpot... and more.

Director Ray Haresign said: “For me, Ladies’ Day has everything. It’s funny, raucous and a little bit raunchy, but it also has great moments of pathos and sensitivity.” Tickets include a supper.

Details: lyndenplayers.com

• Family

Nature picnic, Canons Ashby, August 14

Children can get their faces painted, look at some nature objects and enjoy a picnic with the family and their toy animal friends in a beautiful space.

Details: nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby

• Family

Banbury Museum, until August 30

There are family activities aplenty at Banbury Museum this month. The Mechanical Circus is a chance to go back in time to those idyllic childhood days of magic and curiosity, where the marvels of the fairground and circus brought imaginations to life.

The Circus Craft Club is open every Monday and Tuesday, and kids can make optical illusions, clown’s hats, key rings, deely-boppers and much more! Thursdays are the day for more in-depth workshops, and over the summer kids can get creative with block printing, bath bombs and even make their own mechanical masterpieces. A

nd everybody’s favourite Brick Jam is on throughout the holidays, so little builders can get busy with their favourite plastic blocks.

Details: banburymuseum.org

• Theatre

Redcoats, The Pig Place, Aynho Road, Adderbury, August 10 and All Hands On Deck, Wharf House, Cropredy, August 13

Canal-based touring theatre company Mikron brings its latest shows to the area. Redcoats is a celebration of Butlins holiday camps, while All Hands On Deck pays tribute to the work done by the ladies of the Wrens during the Second World War.

Details: mikron.org.uk.

• Shopping, Banbury Market Place, August 10.

The zero waste retailer is be back on the market with a huge selection of dried foods and cleaning refills as well as non food essentials.

For the complete list of foods and other items available visit the store’s Facebook page.