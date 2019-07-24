Enrych announce date of annual Golf Day

There is still time to enter your team into the ever popular Enrych Golf Day held at Cherwell Edge Golf Club in Chacombe.

This year's event will be held on Tuesday, September 3 and will feature course trophies such as longest drive and nearest to the pin and a ladies cup.

Dean Davis, David Barton from Spratt Endicott, Mike Swann, organiser Elaine Gilbert, Catherine Rohll from Norbar Tools, Neil Coates from Micheal Jones Jewellers and manager of Cherwell Edge, Jason Roberts-Newman

Once again the event is being sponsored by Norbar Torque Tools and Spratt Endicott Solicitors which allows Enrych to use all the money raised from the event, to recruit, train and support more volunteers, enabling more disabled people and their family carers, to enjoy some of the leisure and social events most take for granted.

Elaine Gilbert, trustee and Golf Day organiser, said: "I would also like to thank Michael Jones Jeweller for their trophy sponsorship, Mike Swann for the ladies cups and Hamptons International and Dean Davis Trick Shot Show for his entertainment on the 11th hole."

For none golfers there will also be an evening auction featuring such lots as a champagne afternoon tea for two at the Dorchester Hotel, an overnight stay at the Deddington Arms or Cartwright Hotel, Newbury Racecourse tickets and two club heroes package match tickets to Northampton Saints, including a signed ball.

The auction will begin after the golf at around 6pm.

To enter a team of four costs £160, including food. Alternatively, businesses could sponsor a green or tee for £50, or offer an auction or raffle prize.

To get involved contact organiser Elaine Gilbert on 07801 482408 or email elaine.golfday@enrych.org.uk.