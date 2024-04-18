England star to return to childhood club to present medals at Chipping Norton's rugby festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ellie Wilson honed her skills at the Chipping Norton club for many years before moving on to play for Hartpury College, where she is studying her A Levels.

Recently, the 16-year-old back row forward was called up to play for the England Under-18s side at the Six Nations Festival in Colwyn Bay.

Now the star player will return to where her journey started to hand out medals to this year’s participants of the Chipping Norton Festival of Rugby for under-10 and under-11 boys and girls, which takes place on Sunday April 28.

England Under-18s player Ellie Wilson will return to her childhood club next week when she presents medals at Chipping Norton's minis rugby festival.

Ellie said: “I always love coming back to the club, usually to watch my 18-year-old brother, Tom, or dad, Ben, line up for the Colts and men’s teams, respectively, but Sunday will be extra special.

“I played minis rugby at Chippy from the age of five to 13 and learned so much in the process, so I am delighted that I will get the chance to celebrate the achievements of the many under-10 and under-11 players who will be taking part in this year’s festival.”

The festival promises to be the biggest one yet organised by the rugby club, which is expecting over 700 players representing 58 teams from six counties this year.

Kicking off at 9.30am, the day-long event also serves as a vital fundraiser for the club, with proceeds going towards buying new equipment, pitch maintenance, and its army of volunteer coaches.

Ellie Wilson during her time with the Chipping Norton minis team.

Sponsorships for this year’s festival have come from local companies and businesses further afield that include Diddly Squat Farm Shop, Brethertons Solicitors, SE Solicitors, Radnor Hills, Bloxham School, Cokethorpe School, QCR Recycling Equipment, Hopkins Construction, and Nicholsons.

Mini's chairman, Duncan Midwood said: “Our annual festival is a great opportunity for us to showcase what this wonderful game has to offer young people, and we are delighted that Ellie is going to be with us on Sunday to celebrate our fantastic end-of-season finale.

“Ellie’s achievements, from being a Chipping Norton Mini to becoming an England 18 international, show just how important events like today are in helping to shape the next generation of players."