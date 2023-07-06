England Cerebral Palsy footballer from Banbury to climb Kilimanjaro to support disadvantaged children's charity

An England international Cerebral Palsy football star from Banbury will take on the challenge of a lifetime by climbing Africa's highest mountain to raise money for underprivileged children.

Harry Baker, 26, has earned himself numerous England caps, including appearances at three European Championships and four World Cups, even claiming the ‘golden boot’ as top scorer in 2018.

However, on August 18 the left winger and centre back will undertake his biggest physical challenge to date for a cause close to his heart due to his own experiences with disabilities.

Harry, a left-sided hemiplegic who is prone to dragging his left foot when tired, will climb the 5,895-metre-high mountain to support the Rafiki Thabo Foundation, a Chipping Norton-based charity that enables education for disadvantaged children in Kenya, Uganda and Lesotho, many of whom are living with disabilities.

After being diagnosed at a young age and told he may never walk or talk, the determined Harry pushed past the hurdles and faultfinders to become the successful, internationally capped footballer he is today.

For many disabled children in east Africa, having a disability prevents them from attending school due to a lack of money for school fees, and many are simply not allowed to go to school because they are ostracised from society.

Harry said: "To hear the stories about young people who have benefitted from Rafiki’s programmes makes you realise that some of us are so privileged, and we just need to take time and look after other people."

To donate to Harry’s African expedition, visit justgiving.com/campaign/KilimanjaroForEducation or or Text KILI 5 to 70450 to donate £5, KILI 10 for £10 or KILI 20 for £20.

Texts cost the chosen donation amount plus one standard network rate message.