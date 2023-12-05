Elm Tree Planting Ceremony with Andrea Leadsom MP, All Saints Church, Croughton

Croughton Parish Council kicked off the festive season in style last Saturday with an Elm tree planting ceremony in honour of King Charles's Coronation year.

Andrea Leadsom MP was guest of honour and was an incredibly good sport getting stuck in with the planting aided enthusiastically by children from Croughton All Saints primary school. Despite the freezing temperatures, the ceremony drew a large crowd and was a huge success.

A huge Elm tree had stood on the same site outside the gates of Norman All Saints Church, for many hundreds of years. When Dutch Elm Disease struck in the 1970's the tree succumbed, but the massive trunk remained until earlier this year when it was deemed unsafe and finally had to be dug up.

