Ella enjoys a special day at Spurs to forget about trolls

The Middleton Cheney girl who was trolled for dancing was treated to a memorable day at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Ella Markham was a mascot for the last game of the season against Everton, walking out with Moussa Sissoko, as well as meeting her hero, Harry Kane, and receiving a shirt signed by the whole squad.

Her brother Danny was also involved, which pleased their father Neil: “It was a fantastic day, the club was brilliant.”

The family has received worldwide support since getting abuse online over a video of Ella dancing after Spurs lost a couple of weeks ago.

Harry Kane with Ella Markham. Photo: Harry Kane/Twitter

Ella and Danny Markham with the signed Spurs shirt. Photo: Neil Markham