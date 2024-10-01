Elderly man with heart condition 'sleeping on sofa' after rain makes his Banbury flat 'uninhabitable'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An elderly man with a heart condition is sleeping on his sofa after rain leaks have made his Banbury flat uninhabitable.

The 75-year-old man, who we are not naming, has a heart condition and other health issues and has been unable to sleep in his bed because of the damp, his sister says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman says the roof of Jubilee Court, Banbury where her brother lives, has been leaking after recent heavy rain and he can hear the ‘drip drip’ of water through the night.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His bedding and towels are all damp. His towels have been used to block wet and draughts around the skirting boards, she says.

Jubilee Court where a man with a heart condition and other health issues is sleeping on the sofa because of wet and damp

"He’s got a heart condition and other health issues and his cough is dreadful at the moment – and he’s having to sleep on the sofa,” said the woman, who lives in Scotland and cannot reach her brother to help. “He really needs to be moved to somewhere dry where he can recover. I fear all his furniture is going to have to be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He dare not use the plugs in the flat because of the damp and wet so he can’t use any extra heating. He is wearing an overcoat all the time,” she said.

The landlord, Sanctuary Housing, said it was sending an inspector to Jubilee Court to assess the situation, hopefully later today.

"My brother rang Sanctuary last week to report the situation and was told he would have to wait five days. At the end of the five days he was told he would have to wait another five days and it’s just not acceptable in his condition,” the man’s sister said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Cherwell District Council said: “Registered providers are expected to find tenants suitable accommodation elsewhere if their home is not safe to occupy. People can contact the council’s housing standards team if they are not satisfied with the social housing provider’s response and we will ensure action is taken.”

Over four inches of rain fell in the Banbury area between last Sunday and Monday night causing flooding in many low lying areas. A number of properties and suffered flooding after the extended heavy rainfall.