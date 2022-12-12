Residents of Glebefields wore festive jumpers to raise money for Save the Children

Residents and staff at Glebefields care home in Drayton got into the charitable spirit by wearing their festive jumpers last Thursday in aid of Save the Children.

Residents Edith and Helen said: “We both chose to wear green, we love the colour - it’s Christmassy and above all warm. It has been a very festive day and everybody looks fantastic.”

Advertisement

Nisha Shaji, general manager, said: “Today has been a whole lot of fun everyone enjoyed dressing in their best jumpers and my ‘Mrs Christmas’ knitted dress gave them all a good giggle. We are always proud to take part in Christmas Jumper Day and show our support for Save the Children.”