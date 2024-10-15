The block of flats that suffered leakage during heavy rain, affecting the elderly man's apartment

An elderly Banbury man who has been sleeping on his sofa for three weeks has been 'failed' by his housing association landlord, his sister says.

The man, who we are not naming, has a heart condition and has now contracted a chest infection, causing doctors to prescribe antibiotics and an inhaler.

His story began when torrential rain caused water to seep into his Sanctuary Housing flat in Jubilee Court, as reported in the Banbury Guardian.

At one stage it was believed Sanctuary would take the tenant, aged 75, to temporary accommodation while his flat dried out. The housing association provided dehumidifiers but it was too noisy for the man to bear during the night time.

Damp on the wall of the elderly man's flat in Jubilee Court

He said he could not afford to put the storage heaters on but Sanctuary said it would be able to reimburse extra electricity costs. However the man says he was advised by a visiting electrician not to use any of the plugs because of the danger caused by wet and damp so he has not used switched the heaters on.

"My bed is so damp it’s had to be dismantled and stood up against the wardrobe,” he said. “I’m sleeping on half the sofa, which is half of a bed settee, but I’ve had to keep the French window open because of the condensation on the windows.

“The man I spoke to on the phone said they were going to come and take me to some temporary accommodation because it was really bad but they just let it go. I was given the housing officer’s number but every time I rang she didn’t answer it.”

The man said he had been frightened to leave his flat in case he was not allowed to move back when the leaks and damp had been dealt with. Sanctuary said he would definitely be allowed to return if he was given temporary accommodation.

Damp on the bedroom walls of the flat, causing a 75-year-old man to have to sleep on the sofa for several weeks

Sanctuary said the man had been visited by the housing officer. The association said the leak had been fixed but they admitted that some maintenance jobs cannot be carried out until contracts with sub-contract companies were agreed.

The company owns and manage around 125,000 units of social accommodation making it one of the largest housing associations in the country.

A spokesperson for Sanctuary said: “Work has already been carried out at this property – and the building itself - and we are committed to resolving any issues that are raised. Further repairs are planned and we will ensure work is completed as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, our Housing Officer will continue to support our customer and we would encourage any other residents with concerns to contact us to ensure we are able to support them.”

The man’s sister, who lives in Scotland, said: “Sanctuary has failed my brother. They threw him aside, gave him two dehumidifiers and patched up a pipe that was running water into the flat. No wonder he is ill. It is shocking.”

The man has been given a letter by his GP to Sanctuary explaining his multiple health issues saying he has been ‘struggling with exacerbation of his breathing symptoms for two weeks’.