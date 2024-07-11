Eight-year-old Banbury girl generously donates hair and raises £750 for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An eight-year-old girl from Banbury has raised £750 by having her long hair cut and donating it to a charity that makes wigs for children and young people experiencing hair loss through cancer.

Hanwell Fields Community School pupil Tyra-May Noble handed over 20 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust charity, after cutting her hair last Thursday (July 4).

She was inspired to help the charity following conversations with nurses during a check-up at the hospital.

The Banbury girl was told her unique length and colour of her hair would make a suitable wig for children who had lost their hair due to illness.

A before and after picture of generous Tyra-May with the hair she will donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Tyra-May’s mother, Katie, said: “As soon as Tyra-May was told about the Little Princess Trust, her mind was instantly made up; she has always been really generous like that.

As well as donating her hair, Tyra-May and Katie also set up an online fundraiser that will go towards supporting the charity.

The fundraiser has already reached its target of £750, which will be spent on making and fitting a wig for a child who has lost their hair.

Speaking about Tyra-May’s generosity, Katie said: “I’m really proud of her. She makes me proud every day!

"The Little Princess Trust is an amazing charity for what they do, and it was quite an honour to be in a position to be able to help them out."

To donate to Tyra-May’s fundraiser visit the GoFundMe page set up here.

For more information about the Little Princess Trust visit:https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/our-story