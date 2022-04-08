Eight Banbury bus drivers receive Master Fleet Elite status which recognises safe and fuel-efficient driving

Stagecoach drivers in Oxfordshire are leading the way in a prestigious global programme which measures the safety and fuel-efficiency of professional drivers around the world.

In total, 191 Stagecoach Oxfordshire drivers have been awarded Fleet Elite status, under the driving safety measurement programme managed by GreenRoad. The safety and telematics system serves professional drivers in the UK and Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Drivers in all Oxfordshire depots are recognised, with 11 drivers in Witney and eight in Banbury receiving Master Fleet Elite status, which acknowledges drivers who maintain an exceptionally high safety and green rating for four or more consecutive years. 45 Oxford Tube drivers achieved the award, as did a further 39 from the Oxford depot.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GreenRoad’s safety system is installed on all Stagecoach vehicles in the UK and has proven to be extremely effective in helping drivers improve their skills. GreenRoad uses a traffic-light LED system on the dashboard to give drivers instant feedback about their manoeuvres, and encourages smoother, safer, and more fuel-efficient driving.

To gain Fleet Elite status, drivers must achieve an average of five or fewer events - such as harsh braking or acceleration - per 10 hours of driving over the calendar year. Four Oxfordshire drivers scored zero – a perfect score – during the period, demonstrating Stagecoach’s uncompromising approach to safety and ongoing investment in driver training.

GreenRoad’s research shows driving decisions account for roughly one third of fuel spend, and even experienced drivers can improve their fuel efficiency with the right guidance. To date, the use of GreenRoad’s system, together with the success of Stagecoach’s comprehensive driver training programme, has helped Stagecoach significantly improve fuel efficiency across its operations.