Egg-stra exciting day at Banbury care home

Residents at a care home in Banbury enjoyed a cracking Easter with a visit from youngsters and the exciting arrival of five ducklings.

Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, welcomed children for a day of Easter crafts, an egg hunt around the home, and the arrival of fluffy ducklings.

High Market House on Nor Bar Place

The children dressed up as Easter bunnies and delivered chocolate eggs to residents around the home, and residents and children alike were delighted to handle the ducklings and watching excitedly as they took their first ever swim in one of the home’s bathtubs.

Home manager at Highmarket House, Francine Summers, said: “Everyone had a spring in their step after the children arrived and the eggs hatched here at Highmarket House. Having ducklings in the care home created a lot of excitement among the children, residents and Care UK team.

“It was a really special day and we loved hosting the children. Intergenerational relations encourage enhanced social interaction and self-confidence, which is therapeutic and engaging for both residents and children.

She added: "You could see from the residents’ and children’s reactions just how engaged they were when given the opportunity to look after the eggs and get close to such lovely ducklings once they hatched.

"We are now looking forward to watching them grow and develop at the home, and to welcoming the children back for future visits.”