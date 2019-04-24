Easter egg hunt to celebrate village play area opening

Families enjoyed an eggcellent celebration to mark the completion of a new play area in Long Compton.

Youngsters took part in a fun Easter egg hunt around the park at the new Weston Court housing development before tucking into home-baked cakes and hot cross buns.

Long Compton Parish Council designed the play area so children would not have to travel to the other side of the village.

Weston Court developers Warwickshire Rural Housing Association funded the project.

Chairman Derrick Dyas said: “Our aim is to help local rural communities, such as Long Compton, to thrive.

“This year we’re celebrating 30 years of providing local homes for local people where they are most needed in Warwickshire’s villages.

“We’re pleased we’ve enabled this new play area to be completed in the village as part of our new development and we hope it will be enjoyed by families for many years to come.

“To ensure the Association continues to move in the right direction, we’re keen to hear from anyone who would like to join our board to strategically guide the work of WRHA.”

Weston Court was finished last summer and has five affordable homes for locals and four other houses.