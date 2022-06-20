EastEnders actress Pam St Clement pours the tea in Banbury on 'not forgotten' road trip for ex-military charity

The Not Forgotten, a British Armed Forces charity for wounded, sick and injured serving and ex-military personnel, brought their ‘Anyone For Tea’ tour to the Waitrose car park in Banbury on Friday.

Former EastEnders actress, Pam St Clement and Banbury’s deputy mayor Councillor Ahmed were there to lend their support.

Part of a 10-day road trip in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the tour aims to raise awareness of the charity’s work and brought entertainment, cheer and chat to UK veterans, serving personnel and their friends and families.

It was all served up with a slice of cake and a biscuit or two and washed down with a great British cuppa - from a specially liveried double decker bus that local residents couldn’t miss.

The charity was thrilled to welcome Pam St Clement who chatted to the veterans, guests as well as Waitrose partners.

Rosie Thompson MBE, Head of Events, The Not Forgotten said: “We were thrilled to launch the Anyone For Tea Tour Bus and couldn’t have done this without the sponsorship and assistance of Waitrose.”

Forces Sweetheart, Annie Riley entertained, singing a varied set including popular classic hits from across The Queen’s reigning years.

The tour, sponsored by 11 Waitrose stores, will see the Anyone For Tea bus pull up at other Waitrose car parks from Cornwall to Glasgow.

The Not Forgotten was founded 102 years ago to provide entertainment, social activities and challenge holidays for wounded, sick and injured service personnel and veterans and to improve physical and mental health, address isolation and loneliness and promote a sense of community and balance.

The charity already supports over 10,000 beneficiaries and hopes to encourage more veterans to come forward so they can benefit from its varied programme of events.

If you are a serving or ex-member of the Armed Forces or you know of someone that could benefit from the help of The Not Forgotten, please get in touch by contacting Tel: 0207 730 2400