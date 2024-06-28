Earn a 'biodegradable' medal by joining Banbury charity on last leg of month-long marathon challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff, volunteers and local businesses have challenged themselves to complete Dementia Active’s walk a marathon (26.2 miles) challenge this month.
The Dementia Active June Challenge has so far raised an incredible £7,432, which will go back towards supporting Banbury residents with dementia.
For the grand finale this Sunday (June 30), the fundraisers will walk the 10-mile route of the Banbury fringe walk.
Setting off at 11am from Banbury Rugby Club, the walkers sporting blue ‘Dementia Active’ t-shirts will complete 10 miles before finishing at the rugby club.
Drinks and food will be available to purchase from the rugby club after the event.
Those who have completed the 10-mile walk will receive a 100 per cent biodegradable Style Acre medal that can be used to grow wildflowers once planted.
To donate to the Dementia Active fundraiser visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/walk-a-marathon-in-a-month
For more information visit: https://dementiactive.co.uk/