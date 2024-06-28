Earn a 'biodegradable' medal by joining Banbury charity on last leg of month-long marathon challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Banbury dementia charity has invited locals to join them for the grand finale of its month-long marathon walking challenge this weekend.

Staff, volunteers and local businesses have challenged themselves to complete Dementia Active’s walk a marathon (26.2 miles) challenge this month.

The Dementia Active June Challenge has so far raised an incredible £7,432, which will go back towards supporting Banbury residents with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the grand finale this Sunday (June 30), the fundraisers will walk the 10-mile route of the Banbury fringe walk.

Team Keter is ready to claim their biodegradable medals by completing the Dementia Active Walk a Marathon challenge.

Setting off at 11am from Banbury Rugby Club, the walkers sporting blue ‘Dementia Active’ t-shirts will complete 10 miles before finishing at the rugby club.

Drinks and food will be available to purchase from the rugby club after the event.

Those who have completed the 10-mile walk will receive a 100 per cent biodegradable Style Acre medal that can be used to grow wildflowers once planted.

To donate to the Dementia Active fundraiser visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/walk-a-marathon-in-a-month